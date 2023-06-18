The above headline is a lyric from a Joni Mitchell song decades ago. And there is, unfortunately, a chance that Waterloo students, parents and staff will find out firsthand in the very near future.
That is because an official vote is on this Thursday’s Waterloo Board of Education meeting agenda that will decide the future of current Superintendent Terri Bavis. There are alleged indications from some board members that they do not intend to vote yes on a contract extension. Those names can't be published now due to it being a personnel issue.
And it is kind of puzzling because in 2016 the school board voted 9-0 in favor of hiring Bavis following the retirement of Supt. Terry MacNabb. She became the district’s first ever female Superintendent. Two more times with similar approval votes a contract extension was approved. In October of last year the board of education approved a 4% raise for Bavis by an 8-1 vote.
And with good reason. Here is a statement read in open session by Board Member Erin Brown at the recent June 5th BOE meeting during discussions regarding a salary increase for Bavis: “Ms. Bavis has received an effective performance evaluation every year of service since she began as the Superintendent of Waterloo CSD in July of 2016. Her impressive performance rating is reflective of many successful initiatives achieved by the District under her tenure.”
A list of some of her many accomplishments is far too long for the space I am allowed. A brief look can be found in a Monday Finger Lakes Times Letter to the Editor.
So what could have possibly changed from October to now given her exemplary record? If you ask Bavis and others it has become too political- something that Bavis feels should never enter the realm of childrens' education decisions.
Bavis believes the rhetoric on Facebook is fueling much of what is transpiring. Some in the community have bought into online criticism and misinformation of particular data that does not comport with any of the state's official numbers.
If you look at social media posts, some residents maintain Waterloo should not be a school for everyone. The online push behind the scene has encouraged getting rid of Bavis and voting down the annual budget- they already succeeded in the latter. Bavis feels encouraging the budget vote to fail directly impacts the students and demeans the staff. Fueling online resentment against Bavis are posts like the following "Our public schools have become a breeding ground for diabolical theories, discrimination against Christians and religious Jews, and a place where administrators and teachers no longer believe that parents are the ultimate authority for their school-age children. In addition, school budgets continue to increase to pay for ridiculous curricula, programs, and building projects that most families do not want." Much like the "stolen election", people actually believe a lot of what they read. Another post reads: "In Waterloo, please vote for the following candidates for school board: Jolynn Worden, Christopher Felice, and Amber Amidon. They align with conservative values and Christian principles. Also please vote “no” on the budget."
A former BOE President advocated for people to vote against the recent school budget. This same person also endorsed a pro-DeSantis Facebook post that says “Governor DeSantis Goes to War. And Rightly So.” The same Florida Governor that put in place a "Don't Say Gay" bill. I reached out to Mike Shores on Facebook for his thoughts on the budget and Bavis but he has yet to respond. It should be noted that Bavis is required by the New York State Education Department to have proper things in place for LGBTQ students that includes gender neutral bathrooms and allowing students to use a name they choose, but regardless there is a vocal minority opposed to it.
She knows her proactiveness in removing the school’s Indian mascot and the process that followed to change it to a Tiger angered many and became a lightning rod for her detractors. What’s odd is, while other area school’s have yet to do the same as Waterloo (Romulus, Canandaigua, Red Jacket to name a few) it is now mandated by the state for ALL schools with such type moniker’s to change them- or lose much needed state funding and be fined. Bavis says the mascot issue wasn’t the political issue so many made it to be but rather a humanitarian decision based on research.
In addition, she says she is aware of some who are pushing a curriculum for less of or even the elimination of the Arts, music, art, theater, and even Physical Education courses in favor of core subjects.
It has resulted in, according to Bavis, several board members now becoming combative and disrespectful at BOE meetings. Something now routinely seen as a growing part of U.S. culture. Look to the national level at the conservative side in Congress' House of Representatives who have a problem following proper decorum in House chambers.
Bavis shared with me that one BOE member even questioned the therapy dog program Bavis helped put in place in the district. It involves 7 dogs with all training expenses paid by the staff member dog owners at zero cost to the district. Each dog owner has to have in place a $1 million indemnity insurance coverage in place - also at their own expense. She finds it hard to imagine anyone having a problem with such a program, but they do.
Unfortunately for Bavis, the board has been having closed door sessions about her future rather than providing full transparency and offer some accountability.
Given that so many superintendents are leaving their positions because of reasons that include the hassles they are facing by BOEs that feel emboldened- many districts are having trouble finding good candidates- ones that are even close to the level and experience of Bavis who actually likes and wants to work for Waterloo.
Mark Salvatore Pitifer is a Middle School Counselor/Project HOPE Director MS, CAS. he sent an email to all the employees in the district not too long ago. In it he says: "Next year will be my 39th year as a counselor here in the Waterloo School District. Over my career I have seen many superintendents, board members, and principals come and go. As far as Superintendents are concerned, in my personal and professional opinion, none shines brighter than Terri Bavis. She has forward vision, is approachable, brave and compassionate. She always makes an effort to be present. Also, she meets individually with all of my Project HOPE students to discuss their futures (these are very academically disengaged students, some with a difficult home life). She has done more to help the children of our district than any other Superintendent I have ever met (this includes Geneva School District as well).
Here is an excerpt that former BOE member Josh Mull sent to the current BOE members Monday: "I sat on the WCS BOE for two years. During this period, I spent my time asking questions, scratching my head, and trying to figure out what exactly Board governance was supposed to look like. While I navigated my role as 1/9th of the BOE, I saw leadership traits that I have never seen before- positive, effective traits in Supt. Terri Bavis. Through her unprecedented pandemic approach, to seeing WCS through a meaningful strategic planning process, I can say with confidence: Mrs. Bavis never took the easy road. She approached topics of discussion with grace and perspective. Terri Bavis has always made decisions with the district and the community in mind. I wish I could have a vote on the Board to express my appreciation for Terri Bavis’ leadership. It is on your shoulders, and this is a huge task. I highly recommend supporting true, meaningful, educational leadership.
Here is a portion of a letter Tammy Anhorn, Early Intervention Specialist at Skoi-Yase Primary School recently sent to BOE members: "I appreciate the fact that the BOE listened [in 2018] and chose to keep Terri as our superintendent in Waterloo. I support Terri Bavis. I am a teacher who has been in this district since 1995. Quite frankly, Terri Bavis is the only superintendent I have felt the need to write a letter in support of. Terri knows the importance of focusing on Mental Health. I am a member of the Seneca County Community Services Board, as well as the Seneca Cares committee. She has spent many hours to discuss my concerns with my own children and my ideas toward improving the MH of our students and staff. We do not provide a cookie cutter education. We try our best to personalize everything we possibly can. Terri has been instrumental in making that happen. It is crucial that Terri Bavis continue as our superintendent in Waterloo. We are extremely fortunate to have her. If we let her go, she will be hired by another district in an instant."
The most important responsibility of a school board is to work with their communities to improve student achievement in their local public schools. School boards derive their power and authority from the state. In compliance with state and federal laws, school boards establish policies and regulations by which their local schools are governed. It is important to mention among the many responsibilities they have is to support [not combat] the Superintendent and assess their performance.