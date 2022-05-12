You couldn’t meet a nicer guy than Joe Midiri.
A devout Catholic, extremely good son and very loyal, hardworking employee. Unfortunately when it comes to cancer that means absolutely nothing.
On August 27th of last year, Joe was heading out of the law firm he works for to Cam’s Pizzeria in Geneva then go home for the day to rest. He had had been suffering from a bad headache earlier and had trouble concentrating when working with some clients that day.
When he went to take a step from the street to the sidewalk in front of Kelly's Pub he sensed a spinning like sensation and saw weird lights. That is all he remembers.
He was later informed by others that someone called 911 and an ambulance was came and took him to Geneva General Hospital.
Joe had suffered a grand mal seizure. It is caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain. Usually, a grand mal seizure is caused by epilepsy. But sometimes, this type of seizure can be triggered by other health problems.
An MRI showed a tumor in his brain. The following day he was transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester for more testing. It was confirmed that a tumor existed and had not metastasized (spread).
During his three days there it was noticed the large egg-sized tumor had enhancements. Not good. It was an indication that it was malignant showing cancer activity.
Joe admits to being in denial and resistant to efforts by doctors to have a brain biopsy and/or resection done. He had never had any sort of surgery during his 51 years on this Earth. He told me he has always had a fear of dying since the age of 13. He was very distraught.
Joe decided a second opinion was in order. He was fortunate to get seen by a team of neurologists at Roswell Cancer Treatment Center in Buffalo in October. There he was essentially told “doing nothing is not an option.”
Especially since there were fears it was a glioblastoma- an aggressive type of cancer. Glioblastoma can occur at any age, but tends to occur more often in older adults. It can cause worsening headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. It is difficult to treat and a cure is often not possible.
Joe was given the shocking news that his life expectancy could be about five months to live. Readers should think about how they might react when on one day life is okay then soon after you are given a death sentence.
Joe was finally convinced surgery was imperative and it was scheduled.
Joe found himself in a crisis with God. He was able to meet with his Priest. He said to him: “Tell God to leave me alone and pick on someone else”, while thinking of all the years he prayed the rosary and was an altar boy. His Priest responded; “Here on earth there are no promises but maybe in the next World.”
Loyal employee he is. As an attorney at Midey, Mirras & Ricci he continued to work after his cancer diagnosis up until surgery. He was back at work after surgery in XXX days.
Joe admits to crying on his way into the hospital for surgery. He had major fears regarding the radiation, chemo treatments but more than anything he is a guy not comfortable with change in his life, especially this radical. Combine that with the unknown as to whether surgery would effect his motor skills and the brain is the most sensitive of organs.
The doctors told him in lawyer terms the results. 80% of the misdemeanors (tumor) was removed and 100% of the felonies (enhancements). The remaining 20% was left was to avoid potential neurological issues.
One of Joe’s funnier stories is handing out candy on Halloween just days after surgery when he had stitches across the side and top of his shaved head. Perfect for the occasion though not one person commented with “good costume.”
Joe is happy to say he was fortunate that he suffered few side effects with the last of 33 radiation treatments done on New Year’s Eve day.
It is not known why he got the tumor but doctors guess it might have been there growing for about five years.
It is one thing to know we are all mortal but the experience Joe had puts it into sharp focus.
As you read this it is past the five months death sentence that was given to Joe. His new lease on life has been changed to 3-5 years. He gets MRIs often and so far so good.
He has no plans to go out and splurge on any luxuries or go on any exotic trips. For Joe it is back to the simple day to day life- which is what gives him the most joy.
Joe wanted me to list those who were so helpful during this experience: His mother, Angelina, who is his rock. Wendy Marsh brought him to medical appointments at Roswell and helped organize fellow GHS class members-Ken Harris and Jennifer Harris-to drive him to and from Roswell. Thrive to Survive provided financial support as did Blue Foundation (Canandaigua) and John F. Russo, Jr. Memorial Foundation. The partners at the law firm he works at- Michael J. Mirras, Stephen Ricci and Christi Miller. Barbara A. Rokow (Roesch) drove him to Roswell when they had to meet with the neurosurgeon and neuro oncologist for the first time; she was an important neutral third party who took notes who provided moral support and strongly encouraged Joe to have the surgery.