GENEVA — A new educational resource offers connection and support for the Spanish-speaking community in and around Geneva.
With Vamos Geneva 2030, Hobart and William Smith Colleges and partners from Geneva and the greater Rochester area have created a hub “for Spanish speakers to learn, share ideas with each other, and express themselves in Spanish, especially when it comes to their education,” said Associate Professor of Spanish and Hispanic Studies May Farnsworth.
Currently based online, Vamos Geneva 2030 centralizes bilingual learning opportunities for students in the Geneva City School District and the broader community, with virtual academic assistance from HWS Tutor Corps, an interview series with local business owners, links to news and events, and more.
“We look forward to fostering a culture of bilingual positivity and supporting families in this community who speak Spanish as a home language,” Farnsworth said. “We are excited to connect with the goals of Geneva 2030 and to work collaboratively with other action teams dedicated to supporting Geneva’s youth ‘from cradle to career.’ ”
Geneva 2030’s “collective-impact model has had a positive impact on student outcomes over the past 10 years,” Farnsworth said.
However, with changes in the district’s demographics — the Latinx population at West Street School for instance has nearly tripled since 2011 — “We know that we need more Spanish-language/bilingual initiatives in order to reach the growing numbers of Spanish-speaking families in the district.”
Informed by the recommendations from an independent study that Tatianna Suriel, a 2020 William Smith graduate, completed with Farnsworth last year, the Geneva 2030 Bilingual Education Action Team began meeting in May to develop the Vamos Geneva 2030 social media and web presence.
With the program’s online presence more vital than ever in light of the pandemic, “we wanted our social media handle to attract attention with a word or phrase that would convey something about our purpose,” said Rodríguez Mansilla, associate professor of Spanish and Hispanic studies. “Vamos felt like the right name because it is a call to action, it is powerful, and makes us think about working collectively, as a community, because vamos is the imperative conjugation for nosotros, the first-person plural in Spanish.”
Vamos Geneva 2030 includes leadership and support from Geneva 2030, the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, HWS academic departments (the Spanish and Hispanic Studies Department and the Education Department), HWS students and alums, the University of Rochester Office of Diversity and Inclusion, parents in the GCSD, Geneva High School graduates, bilingual teachers at West Street and North Street schools, and bilingual community members.
“I’m really excited to be a part of this task force,” said Caroline Travalia,, associate professor of Spanish and Hispanic Studies who is also a member of the action team. “We are so lucky to have a Spanish dual language program here in Geneva. It’s the perfect place to start to enhance communication, share ideas and establish a meaningful collaboration between administrators, teachers, families of Hispanic heritage and families from other backgrounds. It’s an important step forward in achieving our vision of creating a more bilingual Geneva.”
Community members are invited to participate in the Vamos Geneva 2030 platform and share ideas. Connect through the Vamos Geneva 2030 website, Facebook page, or Instagram.