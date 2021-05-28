CANANDAIGUA — New York is the only state in the nation that doesn’t allow medical flight crews to carry blood for transfusions during emergencies.
That could change in a matter of weeks or months.
Earlier this week, the state Senate and Assembly passed bills that permit air ambulance providers — Canandaigua-based Mercy Flight Central is among them — to do blood transfusions in helicopters. Local Sen. Pam Helming co-sponsored the Senate legislation.
“This is an issue that makes you think ‘Why isn’t this already permitted?’ It’s an example of an arcane state law that must be fixed,” said Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “To me, it’s obvious that we must do everything we can to help save lives and support our air EMS providers. A blood transfusion can be the difference between life and death. This is especially important to our rural residents who may live far from the nearest hospital.”
Jeff Bartkoski, president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, said the legislation, if signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will benefit local patients.
“In the past several years, we have transported many patients in hemorrhagic shock, most of which would have benefited from the administration of blood products in the pre-hospital environment,” he said. “The ability to carry and administer blood products while in flight is not only the next step to a higher level of pre-hospital medical care, but it will improve outcomes and save lives of the patients that we serve.”
Erin Reese, Mercy Flight Central’s program director, said about 40% of its patients are trauma cases and perhaps a quarter of those could benefit from an in-flight blood transfusion if needed.
She said the issue has been discussed among air ambulance providers and state officials for the last several years, but talks started picking up steam last May.
“I can’t imagine any reason why the governor would not sign this legislation,” Reese said.
Reese added that the state Department of Health will regulate the new law, if approved.
“We can be ready to implement this fairly quickly, although it could be a couple weeks or perhaps a couple of months for the Department of Health to start this,” she said. “Hopefully, it will be quickly.”