GENEVA — Bill Woodsen, Hobart and William Smith’s new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, is eager to implement a vision where members of the community are empowered to contribute and there are “clear connections between diversity, equity and inclusion and the mission of the institution.”
The Colleges said Woodsen is an experienced academic administrator with a broad background that includes management consulting, public service and two decades in Fortune 500 companies.
He comes to HWS from New College of Florida, the state’s designated public honors college. At New College, Woodsen established the Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence, managed a Mellon Foundation arts and humanities grant and co-authored a regional foundation grant proposal that funded the Access Leadership initiative, and underwrote the Barancik Scholarship, programs that supported high potential, low-income students from the surrounding community.
Woodson previously worked as an administrator at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, where he led four graduate business programs as well as graduate business career services and served as the university’s first assistant dean for community outreach. He earned his undergraduate degree in urban studies from Brown University, a master’s in city and regional planning from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Minnesota.“
I’m really pleased to be here,” Woodsen said. “I feel the warmth from the community, and my sense is that people are excited about my being on campus as a resource to support this mission. There’s a history of institutional appreciation for DEI here, and I appreciate that as well. I’m coming from a public liberal arts college in the state of Florida, where I was the first chief diversity officer. I created the office with four really talented professionals, and it was a great opportunity, but it was also building from scratch. Here, there’s already an infrastructure in place — an office, an understanding of the mission, and lots of collaborators and supporters outside of the office with a long history of contributing to diversity, equity and inclusion for the Colleges.”