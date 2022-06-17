WATERLOO — All 14 members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, 13 of whom are Republicans, and the chairmen of the county’s Republican and Democratic Parties agree on opposing a permit renewal for Greenidge Generation of Dresden.
A statement from county Democratic Party Chairman David Wood of Ovid and GOP Chairman Tom Fox of Varick said they “do not agree on much. However, when it comes to protecting Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake, we are united. We come together today in this bipartisan effort to call on Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to deny the air permits for Greenidge Generation’s cryptocurrency power plant in Dresden.”
Wood and Fox noted the Finger Lakes “are our most valuable resource and provide clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of residents in the region. While we are both proudly pro-business, there comes a point where the exploitation of our natural resources goes too far. The continued operation of Greenidge Generation’s cryptocurrency mining operation threatens the health of Seneca Lake and is not consistent with the character of our communities or the nature of the thriving tourism industry.”
The party leaders added that the Greenidge plant “offers no practical benefit to the residents of Seneca County, and its continued operation will only harm the residents and visitors that cherish the lake as we do.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion from Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, to send a letter to Gov. Hochul and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, urging them to deny Greenidge new permits and shutter the plant for good.
“We, as party leaders, affirm their action and ask our state leaders to honor the wishes of the people of Seneca County by denying Greenidge’s air permit application,” the resolution stated. “It is not often that we find common ground, but we hope that the governor takes notice that we stand united in Seneca County in preserving the wonder and beauty of the Finger Lakes.”
The letter states that the county is dedicated to protecting the two lakes that border the county, Seneca on the west and Cayuga on the east.
“We have passed strict septic inspection laws to improve water quality. We have increased funding for inter-municipal watershed organizations that advocate for our lakes so that they can have the greatest possible impact,” the board letter states. “We are holding up our end of the deal to protect our environment and honor the state’s climate goals. We ask that you hold up the state’s end of the deal by denying Greenidge Generation’s air permit applications and signing the bill that issues a moratorium on this kind of cryptocurrency operations.”
The letter is signed by board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick; Majority Leader Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo; Minority Leader Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, and Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, chairman of the Environmental Affairs Committee.
Seneca Lake Guardian, an environmental group leading the opposition to the Greenidge operation, praised the county’s action.
A decision on Greenidge’s permit application is pending. It could come at month’s end after two previous dates were changed to give DEC more time to review public comments.