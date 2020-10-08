ROMULUS — With the exception of one humorous incident, a new program at the Seneca County Correctional Facility came to fruition last month.
In their monthly “snapshot” for September, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said 47 adult pheasants were released in the wild after being raised by select inmates for several months. The inmates started with 50 chicks.
“Mental health professionals told us the program is beneficial and therapeutic for the inmates,” Cleere said. “Our environment benefits by the pheasant population being bolstered.”
The birds were released Sept. 28 on state-owned land in the south end of the county.
The humorous incident? A minor hiccup when one pheasant perched on Luce’s vehicle before taking off.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for September:
• Sept. 10 — An inmate at the jail was charged after corrections officers found a homemade weapon.
• Sept. 19 — Deputies responded to an alleged domestic violence incident, when a female was assaulted and a knife held to her throat. The suspect was arrested without incident.
• Sept. 21 — Deputies arrested a person in Junius for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.
• Sept. 28 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly dealing cocaine in Waterloo.
Also during the month, investigations began on two suspicious porch fires in the village of Ovid, sheriff’s office representatives attended three public forums on police reform, and a welfare fraud crackdown resulted in three people being charged with nine offenses.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,054 calls in September, making 71 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 26 cases. It has recouped more than $167,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 11 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 44. More than $41,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $352,000.
In the civil division, there were 37 summons/complaints/services and 10 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.