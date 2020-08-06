SENECA FALLS — A rally in support of black lives and police reform is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in People’s Park on Water Street.
The Rally for Black Lives in Seneca Falls is part of a nationwide response to the death of unarmed black people at the hands of police, sparked by the death of George Floyd by three Minneapolis, Minn. police officers on May 25.
Emmerich Hauf, one of the rally organizers, said that “in Seneca Falls, like everywhere else, people are grieved and outraged by the killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Michael Brown, Corey Jackson, Trayvon Martin and many others.”
“We want to give people a chance to say loudly and clearly that black lives matter because so often in our history down to today, black lives have not been valued,” Hauf said.
Hauf also a goal of the rally is to raise awareness of racial issues in Seneca Falls and spark a discussion of how to improve the community.
“We need to look at everything from where we spend our tax dollars to how we hold police accountable to how our schools can better support black and minority students and better prepare all students to live in a diverse society,” Hauf said. “Seneca Falls has a long history of supporting women’s rights and social justice. To honor that history, we must stand up for racial justice as well.”
The public is invited. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.
For more information, contact rallyforblacklivessenecafalls@gmail.com.