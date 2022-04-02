SENECA FALLS — The Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency trucks its trash upstate to Seneca Meadows Inc., nearly 250 miles away. Officials there are aware of Local Law 3-2016 of Seneca Falls, which stipulates the landfill must close by the end of 2025, and have been discussing options should that happen.
Kyle Black, district manager for Waste Connections Inc., SMI’s parent company, went to Kingston, the Ulster County seat, in mid-March to express confidence the landfill will not close in 2025. Black told officials there he’s confident the state Department of Environmental Conservation will approve its application to create a new deposit area within the property’s 400-acre footprint.
When asked by the Finger Lakes Times what he told Ulster County officials, Black responded with an email that stated: “We have submitted our valley infill permit to the DEC. We continue working with them through the permit process. We have historically and successfully achieved our DEC permits in 1999, 2007 and 2017. That’s what I told the UCRRA.”
Meanwhile, Black told Peter Mantius of the online blog Water Front that SMI has approached the new Town Board, which has a 4-1 Republican majority, about rescinding Local Law 3-2016.
The law was passed in 2016 by a 3-2 vote, but two key supporters — Democrats Doug Avery and the late David DeLelys — were defeated by Republicans Kaitlyn Laskowki and Frank Sinicropi in the 2021 election, giving the board the 4-1 Republican majority. Local law supporter Steve Churchill is the lone Democrat on the board.
The Daily Freeman, a news website that covers Ulster County and several others in the Hudson River corridor, reported on the meeting between Black and Ulster officials. A March 28 story notes that, dating to 2012, UCRRA has been concerned about the future of Seneca Meadows, prompting talk of developing its own landfill. The report quotes Ulster County Legislature Chairwoman Tracey Bartels as saying the county can’t continue on the path it’s been on of just paying whatever the lowest price is to have the county’s trash trucked far away and out of sight.
Bartels said that Black’s prediction the DEC will approve the permit and give SMI another 15 years “is interesting, but doesn’t change the need for Ulster County to get a handle on its own solid waste situation long-term. For me, even if they get their approval, I don’t find this to be a sustainable solution.”
Ulster County Legislature member Ken Ronk is quoted as saying the “fearmongering” about Seneca Meadows is designed to drive up tipping fees and the benefits to the host community.
Bartels and Ronk support either siting a landfill in Ulster County or in conjunction with neighboring counties, possibly Greene and Sullivan. Ulster County has directed the UCRRA to hire a consultant to evaluate the feasibility of permitting and constructing a landfill or waste-to-energy plant in that county.