CANANDAIGUA — Attorney Carrie Bleakley has been appointed Ontario County’s conflict defender, effective Aug. 12.
The appointment was announced by Ontario County Administrator Mary Krause. The conflict defender’s office serves the legal needs of indigent people by providing mandated legal representation when conflict prevents a defendant from being represented by the public defender’s office.
The county Board of Supervisors approved Bleakley’s appointment at its Aug. 1 meeting. The appointment, effective through June 2020, fulfills the balance of the unexpired term of Andrea Schoeneman, who retired Aug. 10.
A search committee that included members of the Board of Supervisors, the Ontario County Bar Association, and county administration interviewed candidates for the post. Bleakley has been with the conflict defender’s office since 2016, most recently serving as first assistant conflict defender.
Bleakley, a graduate of Albany Law School, was an assistant public defender in the county for six years beginning in 2010.
“Carrie Bleakley’s legal experience with the Ontario County Conflict Defender’s office and her previous work representing indigent clients in criminal defense matters in Ontario County made her a strong candidate for this position,” Krause said. “We are pleased she has accepted the appointment.”
