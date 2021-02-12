SENECA FALLS — Town officials and others reported an apparent eruption or “blowout” of a portion of the capped mound of buried trash on the northeast corner of the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill Thursday.
Not so, said landfill regional manager Kyle Black.
“It was just normal slope filling operations,” Black said. “We filled the inside slope most of last year, filling the outside slope on the east side the same way now and we’ll be doing that for the next few months to achieve final grades so we can place fill cover all along the east outer slopes this summer.”
He said all filling is covered every day per the landfill’s DEC permit, and he added that SMI will be putting out its annual spring and summer construction activities notice in the next few weeks that further details 2021 activities.
Landfill workers were seen using bulldozers to spread cover material over the area and moving trash to another area.
Mark Pitifer, director of community relations at BonaDent Laboratories not far from the landfill, said the odors have been worse than usual in recent days and another business owner on Route 414 confirmed the large hole on the side of the mound on the 414 side of the 400-acre landfill. The roadway was not closed down.
Town Board member Doug Avery said he received a call about 3:30 p.m. Thursday from fellow board member Steve Churchill, who was contacted by Bill Lutz, owner of Waterloo Container on Route 414 across from the landfill. Lutz told Churchill there had been some sort of “blowout” at the northeast corner of the landfill.
“I decided to go have a look,” Avery said. “I don’t believe I’ve seen active garbage operations on any of the mountainsides closest to Route 414 in a very long time.”
“Today, they had dozens scurrying up and down spreading or smoothing what is clearly a newly-delivered or recently-disturbed cover,” he said.
He said at the top of the hill, there was more equipment delivering fresh garbage. Avery said that area was grass-covered and not an active fill area.