SENECA — At a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Town Board appointed Haley Eagley as the new town clerk.
Eagley succeeds Kate Silverstrim-Jensen, who resigned in July to take a job with the town of Canandaigua.
Seneca Town Supervisor Drew Wickham said Eagley has been working as a grant aide in the Geneva City School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Keuka College.
Eagley lives in the town of Seneca with her husband and daughter. Her appointment is good through the end of 2020, and Wickham said she will have to run for election next year.
“We are very excited to welcome Haley as our new town clerk,” Wickham said.