FARMINGTON — Two landfill-related resolutions were unanimously approved at Thursday night’s meeting of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, which was held at the Farmington Town Hall.
The first resolution authorized paying SCS Engineers to review reports related to operations and monitoring of the landfill, including odor issues. The Rockland County-based firm, which has worked on landfill matters before, will be paid $20,000.
The second resolution dealt with Casella Waste Systems, the landfill manager, applying to renew its Title V air permit in May. It has since sought permission to modify the application because it wants to add two new leachate-storage tanks at the property, expanding its capacity to store the liquid until it is removed for treatment at an outside facility.
The resolution authorized the county to be the lead agency in the State Environmental Quality Review Act process for the leachate tanks project. A public hearing on the project was scheduled for the board’s Oct. 24 meeting at the safety training facility in Hopewell.
In other board matters, supervisors approved a resolution of sympathy for former board member Wayne Houseman, who recently died.
Houseman was Bristol’s town supervisor from 1998-2009, and was vice chairman of the county board from 2004-09. He also served on the Finger Lakes Community College Board of Trustees.
• FLU SHOTS — The board approved setting a $40 fee for flu shots through the county public health department, which can be covered by insurance.