GENEVA — The city School District’s Board of Education has placed Superintendent Patricia Garcia on paid administrative leave and ordered an investigation into a complaint it received regarding a personnel matter.
The Board of Education approved the leave Tuesday morning during a special meeting that began with an executive session.
Once the private session was completed, the board approved four resolutions unanimously, including Garcia’s leave. Additionally, Kathy Davis was appointed acting superintendent, and the district will hire Mark Pettitt to conduct an independent investigation into what the district described in a press release as “allegations regarding Garcia’s management of personnel.”
“We are confident that engaging an outside investigator is the best course of action to respect and protect the rights of all involved,” board President Stephanie Annear said in the press release. “Dr. Davis comes to us highly recommended, with experience as a superintendent and interim superintendent. We believe the district will be in good hands under her guidance.”
Davis most recently served as interim superintendent for the Oneida City School District in Madison County.
The district said Davis will start in Geneva today and will serve until the investigation is completed.
District spokesperson Heather Swanson said there is a difference between being named an acting superintendent and an interim one.
“An acting superintendent serves during the temporary absence of the superintendent,” she said. “An interim superintendent serves when there is a vacancy in the superintendency that has not yet been filled.”
The district did not detail Pettitt’s background and qualifications. His LinkedIn account indicates he works as director of personnel and labor relations at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES.
He did not respond to an email sent Tuesday afternoon asking him to verify his title.
The district had no comment on a series of questions posed by the Finger Lakes Times, including the timing of the board’s moves just days after the first of three columns by Times staff member Spencer Tulis, claiming that many administrators and teachers have suffered significant stress since Garcia came aboard in July 2020 after she succeeded Trina Newton.
The district also did not comment on how long the investigation would take, the scope of the probe, or the possible outcomes once the investigation is complete.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide further details to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Swanson said.
According to the confidential sources who asked that their names not be revealed for fear of retaliation, Garcia has berated staff in hallways and in front of fellow workers routinely. In meetings, she is accused of humiliating staff freely. In classrooms, she allegedly undermined the authority of teachers in front of their students, including a case where she berated a teacher conducting a remote course and then took over the class’ instruction.
Garcia, whose contract was extended recently to five years by the Board of Education, also is accused of hiring a middle school assistant principal who had not applied for a posted position formally and did not present a résumé until a meeting with Garcia and the new middle school principal who had recommended her. The Times reported that the candidate did not have proper state certification for the assistant principal position and has yet to earn it.
The reports also cited a high turnover rate among administrators and other staffers.
In response to some of the allegations detailed in the series, Garcia said “school districts throughout the country are experiencing a high rate of resignations and movement” and that employee turnover at Geneva was similar to previous years. In some cases, she said, employees took jobs closer to home.
Garcia admitted she has had “difficult conversations in our administrative meetings” that required “open, honest communication with each other.” While difficult, said Garcia, “they are essential to increasing our ability to lead this district through the challenges we face.”
As for the assistant middle school principal position, Garcia said it is not uncommon for districts to appoint people in anticipation of them receiving appropriate certifications.