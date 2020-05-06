GENEVA — Plans for the former BJ’s store will be unveiled at Tuesday’s Geneva Town Board meeting.
On the agenda is a presentation by Marathon Engineering of Rochester for a planned unit development at the Berry Fields Drive site, off Routes 5&20.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the proposed project includes renovation of the building for climate-controlled inside storage, and subdividing the rest of the property closer to 5&20 for mixed-use development.
The plan also will be reviewed by the town and county planning boards. A public hearing on the project is likely for the town board’s June 9 meeting.
Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held by video and audio conference only. People who want to participate by computer can go to: us02web.zoom.us/j/82661511278?pwd=UWRRTk04YyswY1MyZzQ5MTM3eDUxdz09, and enter a Zoom meeting ID number (826 6151 1278) and password (363468).
People also can listen by phone at 1-646-558-8656. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to delay three town highway projects planned for this year, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Venuti said the town’s largest revenue source is its share of sales tax generated by the county, which is projected to be 25 to 50 percent less than usual. That could cost the town between $360,000 to $720,000.
The town previously authorized spending approximately $195,000 this year to pave Ansley Road, Slosson Lane and Lincoln Way. It also approved spending another $19,000 to oil and stone White Springs Lane, Lomar Drive, Kashong Switch Road, Brian Drive, Cynthia Drive, and Rosewood Drive.
Town officials said although not ideal, delaying the more costly paving projects until next year can be done.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is discussion of possible modifications to the town’s short-term rental law, and possible temporary layoffs of town employees.