PENN YAN — Following a significant drop in the water level of Keuka Lake, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard have lifted a boater advisory issued after last week’s torrential rains.
Spike and Allard ended the “no-wake” advisory at noon Friday. It had been in effect since Aug. 19, after parts of Yates County saw a reported five to six inches of rain in just several hours and there were even higher totals in neighboring Steuben County, where a state of emergency was declared.
Spike said Friday that the lake level, at its peak, was 715.7 feet (elevation above sea level) after the rainstorms. That is measured at the gates on the Keuka Lake Outlet under the Main Street bridge in Penn Yan, which have been open since that time.
According to Spike, the 715.7 reading equated to a 10-inch rise in the lake level in just a few days and well above the lake’s maximum desirable level of 714.2 feet in the summer. With the gates being open, the level is now at 714.5 feet.
While lifting the advisory means boaters can now go faster in the deeper parts of the lake, Spike reminds boaters that state navigation law on Keuka Lake limits boat speed to 5 miles per hour within 200 feet of shore. Spike said that is a Keuka Lake Association campaign.
The speed limit applies to within 200 feet of shore, a dock, pier, raft, or anchored or moored vessel. The only exceptions are for getting a water skiier to take off or drop them off.
In the area considered the “middle” of the lake, the speed limit on Keuka Lake is 45 mph during the day and 25 mph at night.
“Our marine patrol will strictly enforce reckless operation,” Spike said.