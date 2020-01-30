PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office will offer a boater safety course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 on the second floor of the Penn Yan Fire Department, 125 Elm St.
The course is for people 10 and older. All operators of personal watercraft must have a boater safety card, regardless of age.
Class size is limited to the first 60 students to sign up.
Tickets to attend must be purchased at the records department window at the Yates County Public Safety Building, 227 Main St. in Penn Yan. They can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with the last day to purchase tickets being Feb. 28.
Payment also can be made in advance by mailing the $5 fee to the public safety building (attention boater safety). The fee must be paid by cash, money order, or bank certified check; no personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.
Make money orders or checks payable to YCSO-Boater Safety. Include the person’s name, age and phone number in the envelope.
There will be no break for lunch, so people are urged to bring a drink, bag lunch or snack. The course also is available online at nysparks.com/recreation/boating/boating-safety-class.aspx.
Anyone with questions can call (315) 536-5178.