PENN YAN — While the rain that fell Wednesday night in and around this Yates County village didn’t rival the historic flooding seen in 2014, it wasn’t the proverbial drop in the bucket either.
“We were busy starting about 9 p.m. last night,” said Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency management. “Some town, county and state roads were closed last night but open today. However, drivers need to be aware that some roads are damaged and motorists need to proceed with caution.”
According to the National Weather Service, Penn Yan saw about 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, with other parts of the county getting about three inches. Combined with rain from the last couple of days, the area’s three-day total is about five inches.
As a result, Sheriff Ron Spike and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard issued a boating advisory Thursday for Keuka Lake. Spike said the rain, mainly from Wednesday night, sent debris from creeks and gullies that feed into the lake.
“We are also seeing dock parts and boats floating adrift in the lake,” Spike said. “All these storm-related issues are causing hazards to navigation due to brown, high water. Boaters are cautioned to be observant of floating debris in the water and reduce speeds to no-wake, as the water has risen considerably and even over docks in some areas.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Steuben County, where some areas saw more than seven inches of rain.
Perhaps the hardest-hit area was the village of Addison, where the flooding is being called historic and people were ordered to evacuate their homes Wednesday night. According to media reports, there were at least six water rescues in Steuben County.
In Seneca County, Melissa Taylor — the county’s director of emergency management — said a travel advisory was issued late Wednesday night and rescinded Thursday.
“Most towns in the county saw flash flooding late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Seneca Falls and Waterloo seemed to be hit the worst,” she said. “There were a few roads closed due to floodwaters and trees down, but the roads are open now. There was a basement collapse in Willard.”
According to the National Weather Service, weather spotters reported about 3.5 inches of rain in Waterloo and a little more than two in Seneca Falls. The three-day rainfall total in Waterloo is about five inches.
Taylor added that firefighters from all over the county responded to pump more than 130 cellars, and the calls were still coming in as of Thursday afternoon.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce issued a high water advisory for Cayuga Lake, Seneca Lake and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. That includes a no-wake zone within 500 feet of the shoreline.
“Boaters should also be aware of floating debris in the water,” he said.
In Ontario County, the National Weather Service reported that about four inches of rain fell in parts of the town of Naples last night. About 3.5 inches was seen in Stanley and about three in the Bristol Harbour area.
While there reports of road closures in the southern part of the county, including Bristol, Jeff Harloff — Ontario County’s director of emergency management — did not report any damage.
There were no reports of flooding in Wayne County, where the National Weather Service reported an inch or less of rain in most areas.