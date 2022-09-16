GENEVA — Mary Walsh Boatfield, a longtime advocate for people with disabilities, especially children, has announced her retirement, effective next March.
Boatfield was CEO/President of Happiness House for 21 years, CEO/President of Ability Partners Foundation for 13, and CEO/President of Ability Partners with affiliates including CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation for nine.
“It has been my pleasure to lead Ability Partners and the Foundation during this period of transition and growth,” Boatfield said in a statement released by Ability Partners. “I thank our employees including our frontline workers for their support of me and the efforts of our teams in helping to make the wishes and dreams of our consumers and families a reality, especially throughout the pandemic.”
Boatfield has led the way in developing collaborative initiatives designed to meet the needs of the local community, including non-certified transitional housing for individuals with disabilities, affordable housing for low-income and special needs individuals, the creation of Autism Services of the Finger Lakes, the development of the Golisano Autism Center, a children’s residence for young adults with high behavioral management needs, expanded outreach efforts to bring accessible services to the Finger Lakes and Greater Rochester areas including the Autism Evaluation and satellite Article 16 Clinics. She also led the incorporation of Happiness House Foundation and the creation of Ability Partners Foundation, and executed successful capital campaigns to help build and expand preschool and day program services.
CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation employ 700 people and serve 6,800 individuals and families in 15 locations in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes areas. The organizations have a combined operating budget of $36 million annually. The Rochester Business Journal ranked Ability Partners as the 47th-largest corporation in the greater Rochester region.
Boatfield, who thanked consumers, colleagues, stakeholders, donors and foundation board members in the statement, cultivated agencies supported by APF through fundraising events such as the Autism Awareness Walk, annual galas, and the Planned Giving/Legacy Society programs, as well as mission-driven corporate sponsors raising over $1 million each year.
Her commitment to people of all abilities and their families has led to a number of awards, including 2021 and ’22 Power 100 List, 2021 Circle of Excellence, 2018 Women of Excellence, Hobart and William Smith Colleges Presidential Medal, the Rochester Business Journal/United Way Executive of the Year in 2016, and the 2010 New York State Senate Women of Distinction Award presented by former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio.
Ability Partners Board of Directors has appointed a successor.
Darrell Whitbeck will become President/CEO of both Ability Partners Foundation and Ability Partners agencies in March. Whitbeck began his career working for Happiness House in February 2003 as an occupational therapist. Since 2018 he has served as Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President for CP Rochester and Happiness House.