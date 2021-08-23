PENN YAN — Imagine looking out of your lake home and finding your boat or your dock — or possibly both — gone.
Well, that was the scene many Keuka Lake residents encountered Thursday following heavy rain that fell in the area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It also kept members of the Yates County sheriff’s office marine patrol busy Thursday and Friday, and even into the weekend.
“We had 15 calls of lost or missing property on the lake yesterday, mainly docks and boats,” Sheriff Ron Spike said Friday. “We recovered three missing boats.”
While the National Weather Service reported about 3.5 inches of rain in Penn Yan and other parts of the county from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, Spike said local weather spotters reported 5-6 inches in some areas.
In addition to finding boats and docks, the marine patrol towed several full trees from the lake and large logs that were a hazard to boaters. Spike and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard issued a boating advisory for Keuka Lake and a “no-wake” advisory — basically recommending boaters go as slowly as possible, even in the middle of the lake.
Spike said per state navigation law, the speed limit on Keuka Lake is 5 miles per hour within 200 feet of shore.
“The no-wake advisory applies to debris in the water as a navigation hazard, as well as lakeshore owners’ docks and property being endangered with wave action due to the higher water levels,” he said. “We have not had complaints on Canandaigua and Seneca lakes like the numbers we have received on Keuka Lake.”
As of Friday afternoon the Keuka Lake level was 715.15 feet (elevation above sea level), which is above the maximum desirable level of 714.2 feet in the summer. Spike said five gates on the Keuka Lake Outlet under the Main Street bridge in Penn Yan were fully open Friday, with another gate partially open due to a mechanical issue.
“Hopefully, with no more rain and the runoff subsiding, and the gates remaining open, the lake level will go down,” he said.
Water from Keuka Lake goes down the outlet to Seneca Lake. The Seneca Lake level was 446.79 feet as of Friday afternoon, well below minor flood stage (448 feet).
Cayuga Lake, however, is another story. The level on that lake was 384.05 feet as of Friday afternoon, which is considered moderate flood stage. As a result, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a high water advisory that includes a no-wake zone within 500 feet of shore.
Citing potential damage to the shoreline as well as the potential for hitting debris in the lake, Luce and Schenck are encouraging boaters to avoid driving at high speeds on the lake, and activities that can create waves such as water skiing and tubing.
“We advise against things that can cause damage to docks, boats and the shoreline at this time,” Luce said.
“Waterways in Cayuga County are at exceptionally high levels and will likely remain that way for some time,” Schenck added. “It is my hope that we all can continue to enjoy what is left of our summer boating season. However, in the coming days and possibly weeks, those on our lakes and waterways must remain aware of the potential for shore damage due to high water and waves, as well as hazards consisting of floating debris that may not be visible from the surface.”
Due to high water levels, the state Canal Corporation closed the Erie Canal from Lock E-24 (Baldwinsville) to E-28B (Newark). The Cayuga-Seneca Canal was closed from Lock CS-1 (Cayuga) through Lock CS-4 (Waterloo).
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, whose office has marine patrols on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes, said both lakes have minor debris in the water. The Canandaigua Lake level as of Friday was 689.03 feet, the highest this year but below flood stage of 690 feet.
“We ask people to reduce speeds near the shoreline and around moored boats,” Henderson said. “Be alert for potential debris that can be under the water line.”
In Yates County, Spike said there was flooding at Flint Creek Campgrounds in Potter. In a 12-hour period late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, fire departments in the county responded to pump out 63 flooded basements, most in the Penn Yan area.