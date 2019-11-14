GENEVA — The Board of Education took another step in the search for a successor to Superintendent Trina Newton, who is stepping down at the end of the school year.
The district announced Wednesday that at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, members passed a resolution to appoint Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Superintendent Vicky Ramos as lead search consultant for the Geneva superintendent search.
“I am very pleased to be assisting the Geneva City School District Board of Education in their search for the next superintendent of schools,” Ramos said by email Wednesday. “Through the search process, both the Board of Education and I are committed to involving all district stakeholders as we collect feedback and look forward to working with the community through this process.”
The district said the goal is to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.
Newton announced in July that she is retiring after serving since 2012.
Ramos was named BOCES superintendent in January and before that was superintendent of the Greater Amsterdam School District, about 30 miles northwest of Albany.
She spent 26 years in the Rochester City School District as an educator and administrator before moving to Amsterdam in 2016. Ramos began her career as a Rochester middle school Spanish teacher in 1989, before moving on to direct the district’s foreign languages program. She then went on to administrative roles in the city school district, including assistant principal, academy director, principal and executive director.