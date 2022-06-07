GENEVA — City police are now calling the discovery of a body Sunday night behind Geneva General Hospital a “suspicious” death.
In a press release sent Monday afternoon, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the deceased is a white male from Seneca County in his mid-40s. He is not being named at this time.
“The name of the male is being withheld due to this investigation being ongoing,” Passalacqua said in the release.
The body was found at approximately 7 p.m. in a gravel parking lot behind the hospital campus. Police did not say if a passerby called it in, but said the death was determined to be suspicious based on the location and placement of the body.
The Geneva Fire Department and personnel from the sheriff’s offices in Ontario and Seneca counties also responded to the scene, as did state police who are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Geneva PD Det. JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. People also can call the on-duty police department supervisor at (315) 789-1111 or call 911.
Police said all information can remain anonymous.