ARCADIA — State police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in this Wayne County town Sunday afternoon.
In a news release sent to media outlets Tuesday afternoon, police said the adult female was found just before 1:30 p.m. in a barn off Route 88. Police said the owner of the property lives in Rochester and found the body while checking his property.
The identity of the deceased is not being released until the family is notified.
State police investigators said they do not suspect foul play at this time, but are not ruling out anything as they continue their investigation.