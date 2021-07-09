SOUTH BRISTOL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the death of a local man whose body was found Thursday in Canandaigua Lake does not appear suspicious.
Deputies and Naples Ambulance responded to an area near Walton Point Road about 10:30 a.m. after getting a report of a body in the lake.
The man was identified as Eivind P. Rynning, 78, who lives in the North Star Village development near Bristol Mountain.
County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Long called for an autopsy at Geneva General Hospital.