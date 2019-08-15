PHELPS — The man found dead near Hayes Road earlier this week has been identified.
In a a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the victim was Jean Carlos-Rentas, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio.
The investigation remains active, and anyone who may have been in the area where the victim was found from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday night is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (585) 396-4638 or submit a tip at www.ontariosheriff.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.