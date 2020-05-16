MILO — Nearly a month after the canoe he and a friend were piloting capsized in Seneca Lake, the body of a Horseheads man has been found.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the body of Daniel Manganaro, 27, was found about 10:15 a.m. Saturday by a New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team. Manganaro had been missing since the night of April 19.
While the official search for Manganaro’s body ended April 25, the state police URT had been using underwater sonar intermittently to search at deeper depths. Yates County sheriff’s office marine patrols assisted with boats and drones.
The state police URT returned to an area near the middle of the lake, off Plum Point, earlier last week. On Friday, using additional cable length for their sonar purchased by the Manganaro family, the URT reported they had confirmation of the likelihood of a body at the 571-foot depth. After marking the location, authorities returned there Saturday morning, and the URT deployed its underwater remotely operated vehicle unit to find Manganaro.
Yates County Coroner Ron Dailey ordered the body taken to the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital morgue in Penn Yan for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Spike said Manganaro’s parents and family were present when Daniel’s body was recovered.
“Searching at such depths is challenging, and requires skill with special equipment,” Spike said in a press release. “The family can now have some closure that Daniel has been found.”
“This was a multi-team effort with great assistance from Marine Sonics of Virginia, their sonar manufacturer, and from Hydro Acoustics of Rochester their ROV maker, and many other agencies willing to assist in a recovery at such a lake depth,” added state Trooper Don Will, the supervisor of the state police URT.
Manganaro and fellow Chemung County resident Keith Seymore, 27, were trying to cross the lake April 19 when their canoe capsized. With the assistance of a helicopter from the Onondaga County sheriff’s office, Seymore was spotted in the middle of the lake, clinging to the partially submerged canoe, just before midnight April 19. He was treated for hypothermia at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and released.
Spike said the water temperature was 40 degrees and the air temperature 36 when Seymore was rescued. The depth of the lake in that area is close to 600 feet.
Neither boater was wearing a life jacket.