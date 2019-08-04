PENN YAN — Village police are investigating two cases of counterfeit bills recently being used at local businesses.
Penn Yan Police Inv. Wayne Marsh said police are asking business owners to carefully inspect money before completing a sale.
“The counterfeit currency being used is visually similar to that of actual currency,” Marsh said.
Police said many office supply stores have counterfeit detector pens that can be used to detect bogus money, and business owners are encouraged to use them.
Marsh added that business owners or citizens who have questions about potentially counterfeit money may contact their local law enforcement agency or their bank.
