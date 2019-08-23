FAYETTE — The broken water pipe feeding the water tank at Hillside Children’s Center has been repaired, but the boil water order issued Wednesday will continue through Friday.
The broken water line caused the Hillside tank, part of Seneca County Water District No. 1, to drain of water, possibly exposing users to untreated water and microbes that can cause illnesses.
The pipe was fixed and the tank refilled with water, but at least two days of testing showing no contamination must occur before the order can be lifted, according to Thomas Scoles, senior sanitarian for the Seneca County Health Department.
“We need two days of good samples before we can lift the order. They are testing for total coliform and bacteria at the village of Waterloo lab,” Scoles said.
Health Department officials said water must be boiled or bottled water used for household uses, including drinking water and food preparation.
