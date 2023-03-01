CANANDAIGUA — Three water-main breaks Tuesday morning prompted a boil-water advisory for customers in portions of the city and town of Canandaigua and the town of Hopewell.
The advisory was issued Wednesday for properties east of Main Street, north of Green Street, and south of and including Chapel Street.
People are advised to boil their water for drinking and cooking purposes until further notice, which could be around 2 p.m. Friday, city officials said. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and maintained for a minimum of three minutes before use.
Officials said that around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the water system lost pressure due to three water-main breaks near downtown. When water pipes lose pressure, it increases the chances that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water distribution system. Under these circumstances, the city is required under state Department of Health regulations to advise all affected water customers to boll water for drinking, food processing, brushing teeth, or other consumption purposes for a minimum of three minutes.
The breaks have been repaired and the city will conduct water-sampling tests for bacteria until two consecutive samples have been deemed in compliance with city, state and federal standards.
For more information, people can call the Department of Public Works at 585-396-5060 or the water treatment plant at 585-396-5064.