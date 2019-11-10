WILLARD — A boil water advisory for the hamlet of Willard could be lifted today.
A water main break occurred Thursday. Melissa Taylor, director of the Seneca County Office of Emergency Management, said if test samples of water taken Friday and Saturday come back clear, the boil water advisory could be lifted.
Meanwhile, free bottled water is available to Willard residents at the Ovid Firehouse, 2136 Brown St.
The water main break was fixed Friday. Taylor said two days of good test results are needed to lift the boil water advisory.
There are 16 pallets of water available for Willard residents at the firehouse and the state’s Willard Drug Treatment Center also has a large stockpile of water for its inmates.