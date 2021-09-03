SENECA FALLS — A boil-water alert was issued Wednesday for Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick residents served by a primary water main on Route 89.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the water main was damaged Aug. 31 around 6 p.m. because of a motor-vehicle accident on Route 89.
Residents will need to boil their drinking water for the next 3-4 days while repairs are being made. Water quality will be tested and monitored vigorously, Ferrara said, with the public notified when the boil-water alert is discontinued.
Ferrara said people can sign up for the OnSolve Community Alert Notification System to be alerted to emergency situations. Access is by texting Seneca Falls to 99411 or going to https://public.coderedweb.com/CINE/BFADF9OC83A. For help, call (315) 569-0940.