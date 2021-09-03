SENECA FALLS — A boil-water alert issued Wednesday for several Seneca County residents has been lifted in most places.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the boil-water order for consumers of the Seneca Falls Water District NY4901198, Fayette Water District No. 3 NY4930009, Fayette Water District No. 7 NY4941316, and Varick Water District No. 4 NY4914541 had been lifted. However, the boil-water mandate for residents served by Romulus Route 89 Water District NY4914588 remained in effect.
Residents in the latter district will need to continue boiling their drinking water until repairs are completed.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the water main was damaged Aug. 31 around 6 p.m. because of a motor-vehicle accident on Route 89.
Ferrara said people can sign up for the OnSolve Community Alert Notification System to be alerted to emergency situations. Access is by texting Seneca Falls to 99411 or going to https://public.coderedweb.com/CINE/BFADF9OC83A. For help, call (315) 569-0940.