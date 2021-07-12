INTERLAKEN — Recent heavy rainfall has caused flooding in the area of the village's municipal water supply well, resulting in a boil water order.
The Seneca County Health Department issued the order Monday for all customers of the village's water system.
County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said people should not drink the water without first boiling it. She said water should be brought to a boil, allowed to boil for another minute and then cooled before being drinking. Swinehart said people can also use bottled water certified for sale by the State Health Department.
She said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
Swinehart said boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. Harmful microbes in the drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms. These pose a special risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.
People will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and boiling of water is no longer needed.
For information, call the village at (607) 532-1804 or the county Health Department at (315) 539-1945. Also, go to www.villageofinterlaken.org.