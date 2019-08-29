WATERLOO — The boil water order for customers of Seneca County Water District No. 1, Fayette Water District No. 5 and Varick Water District No. 3 was lifted Wednesday morning.
The Seneca County Health Department lifted the order at 11 a.m. after two consecutive days of water testing came back with clean results.
The order was issued Aug. 21 after a water main feeding water to the storage tower at Hillside Children’s Center broke, causing the tower level to drain and jeopardize water quality. The water line was fixed, and the tests were conducted Monday and Tuesday.
The Hillside tank serves the three water districts north of the former Seneca Army Depot along routes 336 and 414 to the hamlet of Fayette.
Health Department officials said when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water supply. Harmful microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms and could pose a serious health risk for infants and people with severely compromised immune systems.