WATERLOO — The boil water order issued Friday for customers of Fayette Water District No. 5 and Varick Water District No. 3 was still in effect as of Monday.
The order was issued by the Seneca County Health Department after a water main broke that fed water to the storage tank at Hillside Children’s Center in Varick. That jeopardized the safety of the water.
The Health Department said at least two consecutive days of positive water sample tests results are required before the boil water order could be lifted.