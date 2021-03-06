SENECA FALLS — Once again, one of the community’s largest employers has urged the Town Board to deny Seneca Meadows Inc. an operating permit until it controls off-site odors related to its landfill.
Speaking at the board’s March 2 meeting, BonaDent Dental Laboratories Director of Community Relations Mark Pitifer said the permit was tabled over a year ago because of SMI’s failure to control odor issues.
“In an effort to work collectively with Seneca Meadows toward an approved permit, the Seneca Falls Waste Management Advisory Committee requested an updated, reliable, new odor-monitoring system that the public could trust,” Pitifer said, thanking board members who voted to support the committee’s request. “We’ve now learned, however, that SMI’s response to this request is simply no. Despite their claim of being a good neighbor that works in partnership with Seneca Falls, when asked to take measures to address the odor issues and odor monitoring, their response is no.”
Pitifer added that “it should come as no surprise” offensive odors derived from the landfill continue to be problematic.
“When I spoke last August, complaints were recorded 25% of the days in July 2020,” Pitifer said. “In the past 60 days, we’ve had to call in odor complaints 15 times, or 48%, of January, and eight times, or 29%, of February.”
Pitifer noted that despite phone records indicating 15 calls to Seneca Meadows in January originated from BonaDent, only 10 reports were filed; of those, Pitifer said only four indicated positive detection of odor.
Pitifer added that, on average, it takes 20-25 minutes for a return phone call in response to a complaint and another 15-20 minutes for a representative to allegedly come on site.
“Clearly, SMI’s odor reporting system is flawed, yet, when you as a board voted 4-1 to request a better system, Seneca Meadows’ response is no,” he said.
Pitifer went on to say the community’s schools, where children spend significant portions of their days and where teams come to visit in competitive sports, are affected.
“Not exactly the way that we as a school and as a community should want to be represented,” he said.
Pitifer reminded the board of the Host Community Agreement between the town and SMI, which states that odor needs to be mitigated as part of the agreement, and to not do so is a violation.
“I ask you to continue to hold Seneca Meadows accountable to the current host agreement by withholding their operating permit until they have significantly reduced the odors they generate and to deny any request for future agreement and or expansion,” he said.
Town residents Brad Jones and Jean Gilroy expressed sentiments similar to Pitifer.
In other action Tuesday:
• ENGINEERS — The board voted 3-2 to stay with Liverpool-based Barton & Loguidice as its town engineers. MRB Group of Rochester was the other finalist.
Doug Avery, Steve Churchill and David DeLelys voted in favor of keeping Barton & Loguidice. Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board member Dawn Dyson were opposed.
• REFORM — The town’s Police Reform and Reinvention Plan was approved by a 5-0 vote, paving the way for its submission to the state. The vote followed a presentation by Police Chief Stu Peenstra.
• MANAGER — Gerry Macaluso, who is heading a committee formed to study the feasibility of hiring a town manager, said the group has reached a point where it needs to hire an outside consultant to further explore the pros and cons of having an appointed town manager.