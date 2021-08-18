SENECA FALLS — BonaDent Dental Laboratories of Seneca Falls and Sessler Companies of Waterloo are the major sponsors for the fifth annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest this weekend from Friday to Sunday.
The Seneca Falls Business Association announced the involvement of the two prominent local companies. They join Generations Bank, Waterloo Container and several other local businesses and individuals who have stepped up to support the festival along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal downtown.
“We know the community has been waiting for an event like this for more than 18 months,” said Ann Sandroni, president of the SFBA and chairwoman of Canal Fest. “We are thrilled that BonaDent and the Sessler Companies and family have joined us this year as major sponsors to help bring back the Festival after it was canceled last year due to COVID.”
She said organizers, after a rough year due to COVID-19, want to “bounce back to the glory years of Canal Fest.”
“We’re hoping everyone gets out to enjoy this wonderful annual event,” said Bruce Bonafiglia, president and CEO of BonaDent.
Mask wearing, although not required at this outdoor event, will be encouraged and masks will be provided at key entry points to the festival. Many hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the grounds as well.
The Sessler Companies and family have partnered with the town of Seneca Falls to provide the floating barge and fireworks display on Saturday night.
The Festival will feature fireworks, amusement park rides, a variety of vendors, a rubber duck race, music on the community stage, plenty of food and a kids play area, including a petting zoo.
The band Night Train will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday at 7 p.m., music will be provided by Mixtape, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
Sunday will include the popular Canal Fest Duck Race at 3 p.m. on the canal, with more than $2,500 in cash and prizes awarded to the lucky duck ticket holders. Some 2,000 rubber racing ducks will be dropped from the Bridge Street Bridge and will race to the Ovid Street Bridge. The first duck to cross the finish line will win $1,000 for its ticket holder.
Those interested in volunteering can apply on the website https://senecafalls.com/canalfest/.