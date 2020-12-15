SENECA FALLS — The Bonafiglia family, owners of BonaDent Dental Laboratories, has donated $5,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.
The House of Concern, on State Street, normally provides an estimated 450 families with basic necessities such as food, clothing and household items. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of families in need and decreased the support in funding available to help. The agency is now serving approximately 900 families.
When a neighbor brought to light the recent call for help from the House of Concern, the Bonafiglia family said it had to respond.
“We care deeply about our community and want to help our friends and neighbors in whatever ways we can,” said Bruce Bonafiglia, company president. “When we learned of the House of Concern’s increased need, we knew it was important to help.”
The Bonafiglia family has been a platinum supporter of the House of Concern for a number of years and at the onset of the pandemic, donated $25,000. With the need now doubling and with funding down, the family will donate an additional $5,000 to ensure that support is provided to those in most need this holiday season.
In addition to this monetary contribution, employees of BonaDent also donated boxes full of toys to help ensure a special Christmas for those children the House of Concern supports.