SENECA FALLS — Two weeks ago, the Town Board voted to reduce the town’s donation to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum by $13,000, or 65% of its normal contribution.
After hearing the news, the Bonafiglia family wanted to ensure the museum would have a successful 2021, a year that will be highlighted by the return of the in-person It’s a Wonderful Life celebration in December.
The 2021 event will be held in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Frank Capra’s movie, whose fictional community of Bedford Falls is believed to have been inspired by the filmmaker’s visit to Seneca Falls.
The Bonafiglias agreed to donate $15,000 to the museum make up the budget shortfall.
“The town has been forced to make several difficult budget decisions, and our family wants to help where we can,” Bruce Bonafiglia said in a press release. “With 2021 being the 75th anniversary of the film’s release, our family hopes that more and more people will be able to experience what the museum has to offer, along with our hometown.”
Bonafiglia said the donation will allow the museum to proceed with its 2021 plans, especially with respect to festivities, virtual experiences, and expenses related to the living actors in the film who will be coming to Seneca Falls.