CLYDE — Amid legal action filed with the state Education Department, the Clyde-Savannah Board of Education is expected to reconsider a measure that resulted in the removal of five books from the Junior/Senior High School Library because of their content.
According to the Board of Education agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, President Pam Anstee will offer a motion to rescind a resolution from the Aug. 9 meeting that rejected, by a 5-3 vote, The Library Materials Review Committee’s recommendation that the books be retained. Anstee was one of the members voting with the majority. The board’s first vice president, Jennifer Sullivan, was absent from that meeting.
Under district policy, the Board of Education has final say on whether the books would stay.
The decision to pull the books was at the request of Jacob Marchitell, pastor of Christ Community Church on West Genesee Street in Clyde, who said the publications — “People Kill People,” “It Ends With Us,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Jesus Land: A Memoir,” and “Red Hood” — were not appropriate for young readers and went as far as to characterize them as pornographic.
Marchitell began assailing the books in regular appearances before the Board of Education in the spring. Ultimately, a six-member committee reviewed the books and recommended they remain on library shelves for a host of reasons. In particular, the committee cites Board of Education policy on the responsibilities of a school library, which include providing “materials representative of the many religious, ethnic and cultural groups and their contribution to American heritage” and “to place principle above personal opinion and reason above prejudice in the selection of materials of the highest quality in order to assure a comprehensive collection appropriate for the users of the library.”
The committee consisted of Holly Drahms, director of curriculum, instruction and educational services; high school Principal Craig Pawlak; junior high Principal Justin Fries; Junior/Senior High School Library Media Specialist Emilie Bastian; English Department Chair Joelle Nicholson; and Process Consultant Katherine Hammill.
In the meantime, Bastian and a district teacher, Matthew Drahms, have filed legal papers with the state Education Department asking that the board’s Aug. 9 resolution be annulled and the books be put back on the shelves of the library. It also asks that State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa grant an immediate stay of the board’s decision.
Named in the petition and application for stay are the Board of Education and Marchitell.
The filing on behalf of Bastian and Drahms includes a letter from New York State United Teachers union to Anstee, dated Sept. 6, demanding the Board of Education reconsider the removal of the books.
“This office is prepared to commence an appeal to the commissioner of education to vindicate the intellectual freedom rights of the district’s students and the academic freedom rights of the district’s professional educators,” NYSUT attorney Robert Reilly said.
The union cites guidance from Rosa and Attorney General Letitia James that NYSUT interprets as taking a “very dim view of book banning.”
Reilly is also the attorney filing the legal papers on behalf of Bastian and Drahms.
The district said it could not comment on the legal action.
Marchitell issued a statement Tuesday night.
“Given the legal and lawful manner in which the individual members of the Clyde-Savannah Board of Education were elected, free from any election tampering; and given the truth that their individual votes in regards to the daily operation of the district therefore accurately represent the educational beliefs of the Clyde-Savannah voting community at large, the attempts by the New York State Teachers Union, having been instigated by two teachers within the district, to intimidate the members of the Board of Education, no other conclusion can be made apart from a state entity seeking to enforce its will against the people of Clyde-Savannah, through the threat of a lawsuit,” he said. “Thus, any votes made under this influence, would therefore be cast as votes under duress and unable to be counted as a legitimate vote.
“The people of Clyde-Savannah will not be intimidated by politicians in Albany, regardless of how many threats of lawsuits they may volley in our direction.”