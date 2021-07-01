GENEVA — For a nostalgic look at the life of an Irish Catholic girl in Geneva in the early 20th century, Katherine Bourbeau’s book “Never Sit on Stone Steps — An Irish American girlhood” fits the bill.
Bourbeau is a photographer and photo editor who lives in New York City but has roots in and spends time in Geneva.
In her introduction, Bourbeau writes that when she was young, she was “transfixed” by stories her grandmother told her about growing up in Geneva. In listening to those stories, she sees high-Victorian artifacts from the family house at 467 S. Main St. where she spent her childhood. She remembers candlesticks with crystal teardrops hanging from the candle base, a marble top table with ornate mahogany legs and delicate china hand-painted with pink flowers and shamrocks chosen by her grandmother’s aunts.
“In Geneva, I could see the actual house my childhood memories played out, the park where she played as a child. The sidewalks where she walked with my grandfather in their courting days,” she writes.
She said she wants the book to share the stories and photographs from her grandmother’s childhood and youth. It is a story of one child and young woman who, raised in loneliness with an intimate knowledge of death, managed to find love and forge a fuller life, she said.
The author’s grandmother was Mary Frances Carney, born in 1904 in Geneva to James Francis Carney and Mary Ann Redmond Carney. James Carney owned and operated a bottling works company, dealing with soda and mineral water. He was the son of Irish immigrants who fled Ireland in 1840 because of the potato famine.
Her grandmother’s mother died of kidney disease when Mary Frances was 5. After her death, her father took her to live with him, his three sisters and brother at 467 S. Main St. overlooking Seneca Lake. The oldest aunt was Frances, a successful dressmaker who purchased the home in 1898. The Carneys became the first Irish Catholic family to move to the Protestant stronghold of South Main Street.
Bourbeau writes that her grandmother was doted on by her aunts as the only child in the household, Mary Frances’ father suffered from heart disease and the book recalls how one day, the young girl went upstairs to his room to get money for the paper boy and found her father in his armchair dead, his eyes wide open. He was 43 and Mary Frances was 10.
Her grandmother’s aunts then raised the now orphaned young girl. Bourbeau notes that her grandmother told her that one of her aunt’s warnings was to never sit on stone steps. They were worried it would contribute to her dying of a rheumatic heart. The book tells of each of the three aunts. Uncle John Francis “Jack” Carney was described as being “disagreeable.” Amazingly, the book says Jack and his sister, Mame, never spoke or interacted, but Mame brought his dinner every evening to his room to allow him to eat separate from the rest of the family. He was a house painter and a blackface character in a minstrel show. He had a girlfriend for 40 years and would visit her on Sunday afternoons.
The book goes into how her grandmother and Timothy Raymond Rice, who grew up in Geneva 14 houses down on South Main Street met, courted and married. The two were in the same grade and one of the photos shows Ray and Mary Frances posing for their 8th-grade graduating class photo at St. Stephen’s School in 1918.
Rice got involved with the family nursery business. Mary Frances went to William Smith College across the street after high school, earning a degree in English. In 1926, she went to Columbia University in New York to get a master’s degree in English.
They began dating around 1928 and married in 1929.
The book is dedicated to her grandfather, T. Raymond Rice. “I greatly admired him for his talents, hard work and love of beautiful things,” Bourbeau wrote. It is also dedicated to their daughter, her mother, Mary Ann Rice Bourbeau, and her vibrant aunt, Martha Rice Winsor.
The 52-page book is available at the Hobart and William Smith Colleges library, the Geneva Public Library and for purchase at Stomping Grounds and Monaco’s Coffee for $29.95.