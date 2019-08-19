SENECA FALLS — The fight for women’s right to vote in the 19th and early 20th centuries included personal and political postcards on both sides of the issue.
Carol Crossed, president of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace in Adams, Mass., has authored a book “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” that will be discussed and signed from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, the opening day of the Suffrage Centennial at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St.
The campaign for woman’s suffrage began with the July 1848 women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls. The Declaration of Sentiments adopted at the convention called for woman’s suffrage, a dream not realized until 1920 with adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Using an assortment of more than 400 vintage postcards, Crossed tells the stories of the early fight for a women’s right to vote. Her book is being released in time for the opening of the National Women’s Suffrage Centennial on Aug. 26, an observance that will run through all of 2020. Refreshments will be served at the talk and book signing.
Crossed created a narrative with text and images that are over 100 years old. The 218-page hard cover book contains color photos from suffrage postcards from her private collection of more than 650 postcards, both for and against women’s suffrage.
The books chronicles the fight for the vote through thought-provoking, often amusing and sometimes shocking illustrations and photos and short, pithy messages on complex domestic issues of marriage, childbirth, violence and public and political topics such as abolition, temperance and dress reform.
Between 1880 and 1920, the transcontinental railroad made it possible to distribute these postcards from the Deep South to the far Northwest.
A human rights and peace activist, Crossed began collecting vintage postcards of historic scenes in the 1980s. Years later, Crossed purchased and restored the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Mass. as a house museum. At the same time, she began her collection of vintage suffrage postcards.
Proceeds from the book sales will support the Anthony birthplace museum programs. For more information and to order the book, visit www.vintagetweetsbook.com, call (413) 743-7121 or email info@susanbanthonybirthplace.org.
