Fire departments in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties will take part in the upcoming “Recruit NY” weekend, the 13th annual effort to increase membership in volunteer fire departments.
The yearly campaign is organized by the Fire Association of the State of New York, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The organization not only develops and implements events to help the state’s 1,700-plus volunteer fire departments recruit new volunteers, it represents the interests of more than 85,000 volunteer firefighters in the state.
“We are happy that several hundred volunteer departments will be participating in our 13th annual RecruitNY campaign,” FASNY President John Farrell said in a news release. “We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter. RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them.”
The open house-style events will be held April 23-24. Officials said the number of volunteer firefighters across the state and nation has decreased significantly in recent years due to a variety of factors.
The Recruit NY weekend is FASNY’s signature initiative to boost the ranks of volunteer fire companies. The organization also uses federal and state grants for programs such as the “Fire in You” outreach campaign, the FASNY HELP college tuition reimbursement program, and recruitment training classes.
Members of the public are invited to visit their local firehouses on the days of the event. Department members will conduct tours of the facilities, demonstrate firefighting techniques, and have visitors try on turnout gear.
“These types of activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service,” Farrell said. “Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children.”
Farrell said the past several years have been especially challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout the state, as many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. Officials said the need to bolster their ranks is critical to providing optimum and expected levels of protection for their residents.
Last year, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many firehouses across the state had virtual open houses or other digital outreach to attract new volunteers. Most are returning to in-person events this year.