WATERLOO — Monday night water main break has prompted an advisory to residents of the Border City Water District to boil their water before using, possibly until Thursday.
The water main break was reported around 8 p.m. Monday and was repaired by 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The town of Waterloo water department and the Seneca County Health Department said people should bring their tap water to a rolling boil, boil for another minute and cool the water before using it. People also can use bottled water certified for sale by the state Health Department. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Water sampling is being conducted to assure that the water is safe for drinking. Once acceptable water sample results are received, the boil water order will be lifted.
The boil water notice applies to residents of Seeley Road, Lakeshore Drive, Lincoln Avenue, a portion of Serven Road from Border City Road north to 2823 Serven Road, a part of Border City Road from Seeley Road to the Waterloo-Geneva Road and a limited section of Routes 5&20 from Peppy’s Ice Cream to Pasty’s Diner.
Officials said the water main break caused a loss of water. That raised the possibility of harmful microbes being present in the water. Those microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for some elderly people and people with seriously compromised immune systems.
For more information, people can call Tom Finnerty of the Border City Water District at (315) 539-9331 or the county Health Department at (315) 539-1945.