GENEVA — While the ballot for the general election does not indicate it, Kyle Brimm is facing opposition in his bid to fill a one-year vacancy on City Council.
Brimm was appointed to the Ward 6 seat following John Salone’s death in August. Brimm, a Republican, is the only candidate that appears on the ballot.
Scott Bowes, a Democrat, has mounted a write-in campaign to fill the final year of Salone’s term. Bowes, a veteran, credits a dedicated group of volunteers for helping him get the word out about his candidacy.
“Scott Bowes and I see similar challenges facing Ward 6 and Geneva,” said one of those volunteers, Ward 6 resident Michael Salotto, in a press release. “He is willing to have hard conversations in a constructive manner and actually listen to everyone at the table, which is just the thing to help counteract the often-hostile mood of City Council meetings.”
To cast a vote for Bowes, voters must write and spell his name correctly in the bottom right corner box of the ballot — in the bottom row, which is labeled “Write-In,” in the final column, which is for “Councilor Ward 6.”
Brimm is running on the Republican line. In an endorsement letter, the group One Geneva noted that he works in customer service, has degrees in economics and management and is “well versed in the fundamentals of budgeting.”
Mayor Steve Valentino also wrote an endorsement letter that appears in today’s Insight section.
“He has brought forward a positive attitude and level of experience not only from his career at Paychex but his community engagement living and growing up in Geneva,” Valentino said about Brimm. “He has been continually engaged in organizations with an interest to give back to the community.”