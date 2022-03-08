SENECA FALLS — Charles Bowman has denied claims made against him in a civil lawsuit filed in January by the Cayuga Nation and the Nation’s police superintendent, Mark Lincoln.
Bowman also filed a counterclaim against the Nation for defamation of character, slander, and the Nation allegedly putting his life and safety in danger because of its claim that he is a racist.
Bowman is not represented by an attorney. He filed the response and the counter claim last week in state Supreme Court of Seneca County.
“I’m not a racist and being called one in this lawsuit puts me in danger,” Bowman said.
Bowman, of Fayette, is a former employee of the Nation. He faces charges related to a February 2020 demonstration staged after the Nation demolished several of its properties.
The complaint against Bowman alleges defamation against Cayuga Nation official Clint Halftown and Lincoln in published statements on Facebook and other venues, and bias-related intimidation against Halftown on the basis of his status as a Native American.