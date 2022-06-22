SENECA FALLS — A Seneca Falls Town Court jury has found a Fayette man innocent of assault, but guilty of criminal trespass, in connection with a February 2020 disturbance on Cayuga Nation property along Route 89.
Charles Bowman was acquitted of third-degree assault for a melee during a Cayuga Nation press conference following the demolition of several Nation buildings by federally recognized leader Clint Halftown.
Bowman, a former Nation employee, was involved in a physical tussle with Nation security officers. He claims he was attacked by security forces; however, Seneca Falls police later charged him.
He pleaded innocent and asked for a jury trial. That trial began June 14 and concluded with Tuesday’s verdict. Town Justice Chuck Lafler presided.
Sentencing on the misdemeanor conviction will be Sept. 11. Bowman has been free on his own recognizance.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brooke Moore. Bowman was represented by Ithaca attorney John Stevens.
Cayuga Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano issued a statement Tuesday in response to the verdict.
“The Cayuga Nation applauds the effort of the Seneca Falls Police Department and the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office in prosecuting Charles Bowman,” Stagliano said. “Mr. Bowman trespassed onto Nation property and quickly engaged in a series of violent confrontations, despite repeated warnings from Nation police officers.”
Bowman said the jury did its due diligence, adding that he may appeal.
“It was easy for the jury to see the false statements made regarding the assault charge,” he said.
Bowman has civil litigation pending against Halftown and the Nation leadership. The Nation has filed a counterclaim against Bowman; that is pending too.
“I hope they will now arrest those who assaulted me,” Bowman said.
Stagliano said the police did the “lawful thing” in investigating Bowman’s conduct and referring it for prosecution. The statement went on to say the Nation reaffirms its commitment to protect Cayuga citizens and property from crimes and unlawful transgressions. Stagliano said that inherent in the Nation’s sovereign authority is the power to establish a law enforcement authority to enforce its laws against natives on its reservation.
“The Nation’s police will be resolute in their mission and the Nation hereby gives notice to those who might consider following Mr. Bowman’s example,” Stagliano said.