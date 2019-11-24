LYONS — A Lyons boy injured in a devastating house fire last Saturday morning, Nov. 23, has died from his injuries.
Kayden Bennett was 4.
“It is with deep sadness that we advise you that 4-year-old Kayden has succumbed to his injuries from the fire that took our home,” Tracy and Clifford Bennett announced Friday on a Facebook fundraising page set up by Steven Henninger, Tracy’s cousin. “We thank you for your support in our time of need, and we ask that you keep us in your prayers while we try to recover from such a devastating loss.”
Henninger’s efforts have raised more than $13,000 for the family.
Kayden was one of two of the couple’s three children trapped in the burning home on Route 14 in the hamlet of Alloway and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with burn injuries.
Henninger said Saturday that the other boy airlifted, Hunter, “was released the next day and has since fully recovered.”
He said that “physically, everyone else is OK. It’s just been an emotional roller coaster for everyone.”
The Nov. 23 fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. by a passing motorist who called 911. Lyons firefighters arrived and found the 100-year-old, two-story house on fire, with smoke billowing from the windows.
The house suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage and was considered a total loss, Lyons Fire Chief Bob Darcangelis reported.
It is believed the fire started on the first floor, but the cause was under investigation by the Wayne County Fire Investigation Team. A member of the Lyons Fire Department said Saturday he was unsure if an official determination had been made, but that the cause may have been electrical.