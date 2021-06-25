SHORTSVILLE — As of Thursday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was in the burn unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after being rescued from a fire on Palmyra Street.
Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the county 911 Center received several calls on the fire at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive, seeing flames coming from the roof and back of the two-story home. Shortsville and Manchester firefighters arrived a short time later. The Farmington, Canandaigua VA, Port Gibson, Clifton Springs, and Phelps fire departments provided mutual aid.
One adult and four children were outside when deputies arrived, but a 15-year-old boy was inside, on the second floor. Deputies got into the home on the first floor, but could not get upstairs due to heavy smoke. Police also tried — unsuccessfully — to get through a second-story window from a porch roof.
Firefighters with breathing gear were able to get the boy outside, where ambulance personnel performed CPR and revived him.
Harloff, who noted the home is owned by a second-generation member of the Manchester Fire Department, said the boy suffered from acute cyanide poisoning/smoke inhalation; cyanide is often a byproduct of burning plastic, he noted.
“Firefighters were challenged by responding to one of their own’s home for an emergency,” Harloff said. “The situation was further complicated when one of the children is reported missing.”
Harloff and the sheriff’s office did not identify any of the residents. The boy was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to a nearby Mercy Flight Central helicopter, and he was airlifted to Strong.
The fire was finally placed under control about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Red Cross and Ontario County chaplain’s service also responded to help the family.
Harloff and the Shortsville Fire Department are investigating the blaze. Harloff said Thursday afternoon the fire started in the back of the house, but the cause is not yet known.