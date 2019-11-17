LYONS — A 4-year-old boy is in satisfactory condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a fire Saturday morning at his home in the Wayne County hamlet of Alloway.
His 10-year-old brother was treated for smoke inhalation. Both were flown to the hospital by Mercy Flight.
The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. by a passing motorist who called 911. Lyons firefighters arrived and found a 100-year-old, two-story house on fire, with smoke billowing from the windows. They found a woman and her 10-year-old son outside, but Lyons Fire Chief Bob Darcangelis said the woman told firefighters her 4-year-old son was still inside. The mother said she could not locate her other son despite an effort to go back inside the house.
“Our firefighters did a great job and found the boy on the second floor in his bedroom,” Darcangelis said. “He was removed and turned over to EMS personnel.”
Darcangelis said the area is not served by hydrants, which forced fire departments to use tankers. Firefighters from the Clyde, Fairville, Newark, Wallington, Marbletown, Alton and Oaks Corners companies were among those that responded to the scene.
The house suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage. It was considered a total loss, Darcangelis said.
It is believed the fire started on the first floor, but the cause is being investigated by the Wayne County Fire Investigation Team.
Route 14 was closed for several hours as firefighters brought the blaze under control.
A GoFundMe page set up to assist the family had raised $1,175 of its $10,000 goal as of 8 p.m. Saturday. Anyone wishing to contribute can visit www.gofundme.com/f/ bennet-fire-fund.